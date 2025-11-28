Oregon State football has found its next coach. The Beavers have hired Alabama assistant head coach JaMarcus Shephard, the school announced on Friday. CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz first reported the news of Shepard's impending hire on Thursday.

Shephard has been at Alabama since joining Kalen DeBoer's staff in 2024. Over the last two seasons, Shephard has served as the Crimson Tide's assistant head coach, co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

"I'm honored to lead the Oregon State University football program and to join a community that cares so deeply about its student-athletes," Shephard said in a statement. "We will build a culture rooted in toughness, integrity, and relentless effort, and I'm excited to get to work with our players, staff, and supporters to write the next great chapter of Beaver football."

College football coaching carousel tracker: Grades, analysis on coach changes, 2025-26 firings and hirings Brandon Marcello

This season, Shephard has helped build an offense that ranks 25th in the country in points per game at 33.8 and ninth in passing yards per game at 292.5. The offense has been humming for much of the season, and quarterback Ty Simpson has had a breakout campaign. Shephard will try to bring some of that magic with him to Corvallis.

Prior to his tenure in Tuscaloosa, Shephard was with DeBoer at Washington, where he worked as the assistant head coach, passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

"I'm extremely excited to announce JaMarcus Shephard as the head coach of the Oregon State football program," Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said. "His character and persona are top-notch and genuine, which will make all of Beaver Nation proud. His values align perfectly as an exceptional leader who fosters a sincere connection with his student athletes. He has coached at the highest level, with stops in the Pacific Northwest, and I cannot wait to see him on the recruiting trail and leading our football program to immediate success."

After to playing college football at DePauw, Shephard began his coaching career at Northrop High School in Indiana. From there, he worked his way up through the ranks with stops at Western Kentucky, Washington State and Purdue.

Shephard will lead Oregon State into the new Pac-12, which will begin with the 2026 season and includes programs like Boise State and Colorado State. Shephard replaces former coach Trent Bray, who went 5-14 in 19 games.