Oregon State names Washington OC Jonathan Smith its new coach
Smith, a former OSU quarterback, was Washington's co-offensive coordinator
Oregon State has named Jonathan Smith its next head coach. The Beavers made the announcement with a fantastic video.
Welcome home to The Best College Town in The Pac-12 @CoachSmith_9! The Return of Jonathan Smith: https://t.co/HzNzJNxOBp#GoBeavs 🏠🏈 pic.twitter.com/EIYTZq2dZC— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) November 30, 2017
Smith, 38, was a four-year starter at quarterback for Oregon State from 1998-2001, leading the Beavers to an 11-1 record and Fiesta Bowl victory over Notre Dame during the 2000 season. He also served as a graduate assistant from 2002-03 before starting his career as an offensive assistant at Idaho, Montana and Boise State.
Smith was previously the co-offensive coordinator for Washington, where he was working for Chris Petersen since 2014.
