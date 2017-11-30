Oregon State names Washington OC Jonathan Smith its new coach

Smith, a former OSU quarterback, was Washington's co-offensive coordinator

Oregon State has named Jonathan Smith its next head coach. The Beavers made the announcement with a fantastic video.

Smith, 38, was a four-year starter at quarterback for Oregon State from 1998-2001, leading the Beavers to an 11-1 record and Fiesta Bowl victory over Notre Dame during the 2000 season. He also served as a graduate assistant from 2002-03 before starting his career as an offensive assistant at Idaho, Montana and Boise State.

Smith was previously the co-offensive coordinator for Washington, where he was working for Chris Petersen since 2014.

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories