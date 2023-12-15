Oregon State has lifted its suspension of star running back Damien Martinez for the Sun Bowl on Dec. 29. The suspension stemmed from a Nov. 29 arrest in which Martinez was accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. Earlier this week, the Benton County (Oregon) district attorney elected not to file charges against the Beavers star, leading to his reinstatement and availability for the bowl game.

Martinez ranked second in the Pac-12 in rushing yards (1,185), and his 6.1 yards per carry ranked No. 4 among all running backs in the conference with at least 100 attempts. Martinez earned All-Pac 12 first team honors this season alongside Cal running back Jaydn Ott.

Last month, Martinez announced via social media that he will return to Oregon State for the 2024 season to usher in a new era as the Beavers move forward with a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West amid the Pac-12's murky future.

Oregon State is in the midst of a major program transition as well after former coach Jonathan Smith took the vacant job at Michigan State. Freshman quarterback Aidan Chiles also followed him to East Lansing. Oregon State starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is currently in the transfer portal, so the return of the Beavers most reliable offensive weapon is a boost for a program that needs a spark.