Oregon State running back Damien Martinez was arrested Wednesday night for driving under the influence of intoxicants, Corvallis Police told KEZI 9. According to police, officers stopped Martinez's vehicle after watching him run a red light and noted the smell of marijuana as they approached. Martinez was booked and released.

A DUII is considered a misdemeanor, with first-time offenders facing a year in jail and/or up to $6,000 in fines.

Martinez, a sophomore from Lewisville, Texas, has been Oregon State's most reliable offensive weapon since he stepped foot on campus. He leads the Beavers and is second in the Pac-12 with 1,185 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. His 6.1 yards per carry ranks fourth among Pac-12 running backs with at least 100 attempts.

Martinez was named the 2022 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Pac 12 first team after rushing for 982 yards and seven touchdowns a year ago. He announced via social media and confirmed to 247Sports that he plans on returning to Oregon State for the 2024 season.

Though Oregon State has yet to respond to Martinez's arrest, it's another blow in what has been a tough week for the program. Coach Jonathan Smith, who spent six years in Corvallis and won 18 games over the last two seasons, left for Michigan State one day after Oregon State's regular-season finale against Oregon. The Beavers picked defensive coordinator Trent Bray as Smith's successor, a move that Martinez celebrated on Twitter.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is also expected to enter the transfer portal for the second time in his career. Uiagalelei passed for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns and rushed for 219 yards and six touchdowns in his lone season with the program.