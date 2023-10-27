The No. 11 Oregon State Beavers look to keep their Pac-12 Championship hopes alive as they face the upstart Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night. Oregon State (6-1) enters off a bye following a 36-24 home victory over No. 18 UCLA. Arizona (4-3) also enters off a bye week after a 44-6 romp of No. 19 Washington State on the road in Week 7. Oregon State won the teams' most recent encounter, a 56-38 victory in Corvallis in 2019. The Beavers are 5-2 against the spread, while the Wildcats are 6-1 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium in Tucson. Oregon State is favored by 3 points in the latest Beavers vs. Wildcats odds, while the over/under is set at 56.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Arizona vs. Oregon State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Arizona vs. Oregon State spread: Oregon State -3

Arizona vs. Oregon State over/under: 56.5 points

Arizona vs. Oregon State money line: Oregon State -158, Arizona +134

Why Oregon State can cover

The Beavers have been excellent this season, led by former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. The former top recruit has thrown for 1,573 yards and 15 touchdown passes, against only four interceptions, having also rushed for five scores. His top targets through the air have been wide receivers Silas Bolden (32 receptions, 456 yards, four touchdowns) and Anthony Gould (27-443-2), as well as tight end Jack Velling (16-223-7).

On the ground, the Beavers average 195.1 yards per game led by Damien Martinez (105 carries, 676 yards, three touchdowns) and Deshaun Fenwick (67-382-4). Oregon State's rushing attack will have their hands full going up against a Wildcats defense allowing only 96.6 yards per game. The Beavers boast a good defense surrendering only 343.7 yards per game and only 20.3 points per game. See which team to pick here.

Why Arizona can cover

Despite facing three ranked teams in-a-row with a backup quarterback, Arizona has excelled, capped off by the 38-point blowout over Washington State two weeks ago. What makes the success that much more impressive is that starting quarterback Jayden de Laura hasn't started any of those games and backup QB Noah Fifita has been a revelation. Fifita is completing 75.2% of his passes for 946 yards with eight touchdown passes to only two interceptions. With star receivers Jacob Cowing (55-425-8) and Fifita's high school teammate, Tetairoa McMillan (40-592-5), the Wildcats have a dynamic set of playmakers set to test the Beavers' secondary.

Over the last three games, against top QBs Michael Penix, Jr., Caleb Williams, and Cameron Ward, Arizona has only surrendered one combined touchdown pass, which is notable considering they have combined for 58 on the season. Last season the Wildcats gave up nearly 468 yards per game but through seven games, that number is 333.4 in 2023. With a home crowd in Tucson and plenty of momentum from the victory two weeks ago, the Wildcats look to give coach Jedd Fisch his biggest home win to date. See which team to pick here.

How to make Oregon State vs. Arizona picks

