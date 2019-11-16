Oregon State vs. Arizona State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Oregon State (home) vs. Arizona State (away)

Current Records: Oregon State 4-5; Arizona State 5-4

What to Know

A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Oregon State Beavers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reser Stadium. Arizona State staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

Arizona State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 31-26 to the USC Trojans. WR Frank Darby and QB Joey Yellen were two go-getters for the Sun Devils despite the loss. The former caught three passes for 86 yards and two TDs, while the latter passed for 292 yards and four TDs on 44 attempts. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Darby's 62-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Oregon State came up short against the Washington Huskies, falling 19-7. QB Jake Luton had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 3.14 yards per passing attempt.

This next game is expected to be close, with Arizona State going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-4 against the spread when favored.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Arizona State enters the matchup with only four interceptions, good for 14th best in the nation. But Oregon State is even better: they come into the contest boasting the seventh fewest interceptions in the league at three. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon

Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.98

Odds

The Sun Devils are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Beavers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Arizona State have won both of the games they've played against Oregon State in the last five years.