Oregon State vs. Arizona State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Oregon State vs. Arizona State football game
Who's Playing
Oregon State (home) vs. Arizona State (away)
Current Records: Oregon State 4-5; Arizona State 5-4
What to Know
Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Oregon State Beavers will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reser Stadium. Arizona State is limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.
Arizona State didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 31-26 to the USC Trojans last week. Arizona State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Frank Darby, who caught three passes for 86 yards and two TDs, and QB Joey Yellen, who passed for 292 yards and four TDs on 44 attempts. Yellen's 62-yard touchdown toss to Darby in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.
Meanwhile, Oregon State came up short against the Washington Huskies, falling 19-7. QB Jake Luton had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 3.14 yards per passing attempt.
This next contest is expected to be close, with the Sun Devils going off at just a 3-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-4 against the spread when favored.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Arizona State rank 14th in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only four on the season. But Oregon State is even better: they come into the game boasting the seventh fewest interceptions in the league at three. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Sun Devils are a 3-point favorite against the Beavers.
Over/Under: 57
Series History
Arizona State have won both of the games they've played against Oregon State in the last five years.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Arizona State 52 vs. Oregon State 24
- Nov 18, 2017 - Arizona State 40 vs. Oregon State 24
