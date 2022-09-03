Who's Playing

Boise State @ Oregon State

Last Season Records: Oregon State 7-6; Boise State 7-5

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos and the Oregon State Beavers will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Reser Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Boise State was on the positive side of .500 (7-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Oregon State is in much the same boat after finishing their last season at 7-6.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Broncos snagged 13 interceptions last year, the 33rd most (top 13%) in the nation. But Oregon State was even better: they collected 15 interceptions, good for 14th in the the nation. We'll see if that edge gives Oregon State a route to victory.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon

Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Beavers are a 3-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boise State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.