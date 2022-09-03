The Oregon State Beavers will take on the Boise State Broncos in the season opener for both teams at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. Boise State is coming off a 7-5 campaign and its 24th straight bowl eligible season, while Oregon State posted a 7-6 record and qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2013 in 2021. The Broncos are looking for their first win over a Pac-12 opponent since 2017.

The Beavers are favored by 3 points in the latest Oregon State vs. Boise State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 57.

Oregon State vs. Boise State spread: Oregon State -3

Oregon State vs. Boise State over-under: 57 points

Why Boise State can cover

Boise State has dynamic playmakers on both sides of the ball. On offense, running back George Holani is finally healthy for the Broncos, and he will be looking to build on his 2019 season when he rushed for 1,014 yards with seven touchdowns. Further, Hank Bachmeier is entering his fourth season as Boise State's starting quarterback.

Defensively, the Broncos have two outstanding pass rushers in Scott Matlock, who had seven sacks last season, and Isaiah Bagnah, who recorded six in 2021. Boise State's defense will have a noticeable experience advantage over their counterparts on Oregon State's offense.

Why Oregon State can cover

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan made strides and played very efficient football down the stretch in 2021. He won a training camp battle to keep his starting role and will be looking to build off his sophomore campaign where he threw for 2,677 yards and 19 touchdowns, while also rushing for 286 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Beavers should feel their home field advantage behind them in this contest. Reser Stadium will be sold out for this matchup, and expectations are higher than they've been in recent years for Oregon State.

