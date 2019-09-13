Oregon State vs. Cal-Poly: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Oregon State vs. Cal Poly football game
Who's Playing
Oregon State (home) vs. Cal-Poly (away)
Current Records: Oregon State 0-2-0; Cal-Poly 1-1-0
What to Know
Oregon State will square off against Cal-Poly at 4:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reser Stadium.
The oddsmakers expected fireworks between Oregon State and Hawaii, but the 78-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Beavers fell just short of Hawaii by a score of 28-31. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Oregon State.
Last week, Cal-Poly was out to avenge their 17-24 loss to Weber State from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Cal-Poly took a hard 24-41 fall against Weber State.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Over/Under: 76
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
