Oregon State vs. Cal-Poly live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Oregon State vs. Cal Poly football game
Who's Playing
Oregon State (home) vs. Cal-Poly (away)
Current Records: Oregon State 0-2-0; Cal-Poly 1-1-0
What to Know
Cal-Poly fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the spread is decidedely against them. They will challenge Oregon State on the road at 4:15 p.m. ET at Reser Stadium.
If Cal-Poly was expecting to get some payback for the 17-24 loss against Weber State the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Last Saturday, the Mustangs lost to Weber State by a decisive 24-41 margin.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Oregon State and Hawaii, but the 78-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. It was close but no cigar for Oregon State as they fell 28-31 to Hawaii. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Beavers.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.69
Odds
The Beavers are a big 16.5 point favorite against the Mustangs.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 76
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: partly sunny, with a temperature of 70 degrees.
