Who's Playing

California @ Oregon State

Current Records: California 0-1; Oregon State 0-2

What to Know

The California Golden Bears and the Oregon State Beavers will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at Reser Stadium. The Golden Bears are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

California might have drawn first blood against the UCLA Bruins last week, but it was UCLA who got the last laugh. California's bruising 34-10 loss to UCLA might stick with them for a while. QB Chase Garbers had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with only 122 yards passing.

Meanwhile, Oregon State didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 27-21 to the Washington Huskies last week. The losing side was boosted by RB Jermar Jefferson, who rushed for one TD and 133 yards on 23 carries.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon

Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Bears are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Bears as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -114

Series History

California have won three out of their last five games against Oregon State.