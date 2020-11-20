Who's Playing

California @ Oregon State

Current Records: California 0-1; Oregon State 0-2

What to Know

The California Golden Bears and the Oregon State Beavers are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at Reser Stadium. The Golden Bears are expected to win again but are hoping to meet expectations this time.

California kicked off 2020 on the road and hit a couple of potholes. They suffered a grim 34-10 defeat to the UCLA Bruins this past Sunday. One thing holding California back was the mediocre play of QB Chase Garbers, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 3.7 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Oregon State was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the Washington Huskies 27-21. A silver lining for Oregon State was the play of RB Jermar Jefferson, who rushed for one TD and 133 yards on 23 carries.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon

Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Bears are a 3.5-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

California have won three out of their last five games against Oregon State.