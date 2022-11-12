Who's Playing

California @ Oregon State

Current Records: California 3-6; Oregon State 6-3

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers and the California Golden Bears are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Reser Stadium. The Beavers will be seeking to avenge the 39-25 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 30 of last year.

Oregon State was close but no cigar last week as they fell 24-21 to the Washington Huskies. QB Ben Gulbranson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for only 66 yards on 18 attempts.

Meanwhile, California scored first but ultimately less than the USC Trojans in their matchup last week. California was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 41-35 to USC. California was down 34-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from RB Jaydn Ott, who punched in two rushing touchdowns, and QB Jack Plummer, who passed for three TDs and 406 yards on 49 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Plummer this season.

The Beavers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. If the Golden Bears want to win Saturday, they will need to focus on stopping Oregon State's RB Deshaun Fenwick, who punched in two rushing touchdowns, and RB Damien Martinez, who picked up 132 yards on the ground on 20 carries. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon

Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Beavers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beavers as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

California have won four out of their last seven games against Oregon State.