Who's Playing

Colorado @ Oregon State

Current Records: Colorado 0-5; Oregon State 5-2

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers are 1-4 against the Colorado Buffaloes since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Oregon State and Colorado will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET at Reser Stadium. The Beavers are out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

The Washington State Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but last week Oregon State proved too difficult a challenge. Oregon State beat Washington State 24-10. No one had a standout game offensively for Oregon State, but they got scores from LB Jack Colletto and WR Anthony Gould.

Oregon State's defense was a presence, as it embarrassed Washington State's offensive line to sack QB Cameron Ward six times for a total loss of 48 yards. It was a group effort with eight guys contributing.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Colorado ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 20-13 victory over the California Golden Bears. Colorado's WR Montana Lemonious-Craig looked sharp as he caught eight passes for one TD and 124 yards. The Buffaloes' win came on a 22-yard TD pass from QB J.T. Shrout to Lemonious-Craig with only 0:00 remaining in overtime.

The Beavers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 23.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Oregon State up to 5-2 and Colorado to 0-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Oregon State enters the matchup having picked the ball off eight times, good for 18th in the nation. But the Buffaloes rank 17th in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only three on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon

Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Beavers are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colorado have won four out of their last five games against Oregon State.