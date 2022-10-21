The Oregon State Beavers and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday night at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, OR. The Beavers enter 5-2 and seek to gain bowl eligibility coming off a 24-10 home win against Washington State. Colorado moved to 1-5 with a shocking home upset, defeating Cal 20-13 in overtime. Last year's matchup between these two teams was a thriller won by the Buffaloes, 37-34 in overtime. Oregon State is 4-2 against the spread, while Colorado is 1-5 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Beavers are favored by 23.5 points in the latest Oregon State vs. Colorado odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 50. Before making any Colorado vs. Oregon State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

Oregon State vs. Colorado spread: Oregon State -23.5

Oregon State vs. Colorado over/under: 50 points

Latest Odds: Oregon State Beavers -23.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Oregon State

The Beavers have been a cover machine at home this season, now 3-0 against the spread after last Saturday's victory. A couple of backups led the way on offense for OSU last Saturday over the Cougars. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson, once again subbing for the injured Chance Nolan, didn't have to do too much, completing only 12 of 24 passes for 141 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Freshman running back Damien Martinez was a difference-maker though, setting a career high in carries with 16, for 111 yards including a 50 yard burst.

It's not often that a linebacker leads a team in rushing touchdowns but that's what makes Oregon State different. Jack Colletto has only 72 yards on 17 carries this season but six of them have been for scores, including the last second game winner against Fresno State earlier in the season. The Beavers also possess a pair of dynamic receivers in Tre'Shaun Harrison (32-454-3) and Anthony Gould (22-364-3).

What you need to know about Colorado

Having not lost a game by less than 23 points before last Saturday, there wasn't much hope for Colorado against Cal. But the Buffaloes' defense rose up and held the Golden Bears to only one touchdown in a surprising upset under new interim coach Mike Sanford. Wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig, who had only five catches on the season up to that point, caught eight passes for 124 yards and the game winning score in overtime from backup QB J.T Shrout.

Against Cal, Colorado's bottom-three rush defense held the Golden Bears to only 35 yards on 22 attempts, an astounding result compared to the first five games of 2022. For Colorado to have a real chance on Saturday, they must hold Oregon State below the 473.5 yards per game they're allowing, which is the eighth worst total in college football.

