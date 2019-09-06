Oregon State vs. Hawaii odds: 2019 Week 2 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Oregon State will take on Hawaii to finish up the Week 2 college football schedule. It's a midnight ET start from Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium. The Beavers not only lost they opener, but they failed to get within the 13.5-point spread against Oklahoma State. Hawaii bettors fared better, winning its opener against favored Arizona. The Rainbow Warriors are favored by 6.5 points over visiting Beavers in the latest Oregon State vs. Hawaii odds, while the over-under is set at 77.5. Before you make any Oregon State vs. Hawaii picks or college football predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks. The model enters Week 2 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 52-31 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Auburn (-3.5) covering against Oregon and Alabama (-34) covering a nearly five-touchdown spread against Duke in Week 1. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Hawaii vs. Oregon State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Rainbow Warriors walked away with an impressive 45-38 win in their opener against Arizona. Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate piled up close to 500 yards of total offense, but Hawaii QB Cole McDonald also had a productive game, throwing for 378 yards and four touchdowns. He was, however, loose with the football, throwing four interceptions. Hawaii's WR Cedric Byrd II caught 14 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

The Beavers, meanwhile, couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener last week, dropping a 52-36 matchup against Oklahoma State. Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins was a bright spot with nine catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

A pair of stats from last season to consider: The Rainbow Warriors were fourth in the nation in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 43. The Beavers ranked second to last in the nation with respect to passing touchdowns allowed last year, giving up 33.

So who wins Hawaii vs. Oregon State? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.