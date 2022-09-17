Who's Playing

Montana State @ Oregon State

Current Records: Montana State 2-0; Oregon State 2-0

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats will square off against the Oregon State Beavers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Providence Park.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Montana State's strategy against the Morehead State Eagles last week. The Bobcats were totally in charge, breezing past Morehead State 63-13 at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35-3.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last week Oregon State sidestepped the Fresno State Bulldogs for a 35-32 win. Oregon State's RB Deshaun Fenwick looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 102 yards on 19 carries.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Providence Park -- Portland, Oregon

Providence Park -- Portland, Oregon TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.