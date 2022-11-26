Who's Playing

No. 9 Oregon @ No. 21 Oregon State

Current Records: Oregon 9-2; Oregon State 8-3

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers and the Oregon Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Reser Stadium. Oregon State is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Beavers made easy work of the Arizona State Sun Devils last week and carried off a 31-7 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Oregon State had established a 28-7 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to RB Damien Martinez, who rushed for two TDs and 138 yards on 23 carries.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last week Oregon sidestepped the Utah Utes for a 20-17 win. The squad ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. No one had a standout game offensively for Oregon, but they got scores from WR Troy Franklin and RB Mar'Keise Irving.

This next game is expected to be close, with Oregon State going off at just a 1-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Beavers won their first match against the Ducks 41-38 last season, but Oregon managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon

Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $110.00

Odds

The Beavers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Ducks, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Ducks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oregon have won three out of their last seven games against Oregon State.