Who's Playing

No. 9 Oregon @ No. 21 Oregon State

Current Records: Oregon 9-2; Oregon State 8-3

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Oregon Ducks will be on the road. Oregon and the Oregon State Beavers will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reser Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.

Last week, the Ducks narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Utah Utes 20-17. The team accrued 17 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. No one had a standout game offensively for Oregon, but they got scores from WR Troy Franklin and RB Mar'Keise Irving.

Meanwhile, everything went Oregon State's way against the Arizona State Sun Devils last week as they made off with a 31-7 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Oregon State had established a 28-7 advantage. Oregon State's RB Damien Martinez was one of the most active players for the squad, rushing for two TDs and 138 yards on 23 carries.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Oregon going off at just a 3-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought the Ducks up to 9-2 and the Beavers to 8-3. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Oregon comes into the matchup boasting the third most yards per game in the nation at 511.2. Oregon State has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 28 rushing touchdowns, good for 15th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon

Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a 3-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -113

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon have won three out of their last seven games against Oregon State.