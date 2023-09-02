No. 18 Oregon State kicks off its 2023 season with a visit to San Jose State Sunday. The Beavers look to get off to a strong start with a new QB under center, as DJ Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State this past offseason. Meanwhile, the Spartans look to get into the win column at home after suffering a 56-28 loss on the road to USC in Week 0.

Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Beavers are 16.5-point favorites in the latest San Jose State vs. Oregon State odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 55. Before locking in any Oregon State vs. San Jose State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Sunday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

Sign up now to get 50% off one year of the Essential or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan at Paramount+ (expires 9/20/23). A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. Get it all for 50% for a year and a 7-day free trial when you sign up right here.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on Oregon State vs. San Jose State and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for San Jose State vs. Oregon State:

San Jose State vs. Oregon State spread: Oregon State -16.5

San Jose State vs. Oregon State over/under: 55 points

San Jose State vs. Oregon State money line: Oregon State -800, SJSU +546

San Jose State vs. Oregon State picks: See picks here



San Jose State vs. Oregon State streaming: Paramount+

Why San Jose State can cover

Despite losing to USC last weekend, the Spartans still put up 28 points and found some consistency after a scoreless first quarter at LA Memorial Stadium. It didn't hurt that QB-turned-receiver Nick Nash caught three TD passes from Chevan Cordeiro in that game, showing the offense is as dangerous as ever.



Cordeiro and company have the opportunity to make things very interesting on Sunday since they have homefield advantage. Despite only winning twice against the Beavers lifetime, the Spartans also had a perfect record at home in 2022 and are prepared to keep that streak going. See picks at SportsLine.

Why Oregon State can cover

The Beavers are expected to have some first-game kinks to iron out, but they will also be taking the field with a new look since Uiagalelei will be at the helm. The 6-foot-4, 252-pound QB recorded 5,681 passing yards and 36 touchdowns with the Clemson Tigers and promises to add another layer to Oregon State's offense this season.



Oregon State ended their 2022 campaign on a four-game winning streak and went 3-2 on the road. They have also defeated San Jose State four times in six meetings lifetime. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make San Jose State vs. Oregon State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 55 points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oregon State vs. San Jose State, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $2,500 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+.