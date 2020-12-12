Who's Playing

Stanford @ Oregon State

Current Records: Stanford 2-2; Oregon State 2-3

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers are 0-5 against the Stanford Cardinal since September of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Beavers and Stanford will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Reser Stadium. The Cardinal will be strutting in after a win while Oregon State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Oregon State didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 30-24 to the Utah Utes last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Oregon State, but they got scores from RB Calvin Tyler Jr. and WR Kolby Taylor.

Meanwhile, Stanford didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Washington Huskies last week, but they still walked away with a 31-26 victory. The team accrued 24 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. The Cardinal's RB Austin Jones looked sharp as he rushed for two TDs and 138 yards on 31 carries.

The Beavers are expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Oregon State is now 2-3 while Stanford sits at 2-2. Stanford is 1-0 after wins this season, and Oregon State is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon

Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinal are a 3-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Stanford have won all of the games they've played against Oregon State in the last six years.