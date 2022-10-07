Oregon State travels to "The Farm" to take on Stanford in a Pac-12 battle on Saturday night at Stanford Stadium. The Cardinal are 1-3 and enter off a 45-27 loss to No. 12 Oregon, while the 3-2 Beavers had a similarly bad time on the road in Utah, falling 42-16 to the No. 11 Utes. Last year the Beavers prevailed in this matchup on their home field, winning 35-14. Stanford is 0-4 against the spread, while Oregon State is 4-1 ATS in 2022.

Stanford vs. Oregon State spread: Stanford +7

Stanford vs. Oregon State over/under: 56.5 points

It's been a rough go for the Cardinal of late, having lost three in a row since an opening week win over FCS Colgate. If there's a silver lining, it's that the three losses have all been to ranked teams, then 10th ranked USC, 18th ranked Washington, and 13th ranked Oregon. With a matchup next week in South Bend against Notre Dame, it's imperative that Stanford finds a way to upset Oregon State and keep their faint bowl chances alive.

Stanford is led by highly touted QB Tanner McKee, who has thrown for 980 yards and eight scores this season. With E.J. Smith out for the season, the Cardinal's leading rusher is Casey Filkins, who has rushed for 277 yards on the season and two touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown in the team's loss last week to Oregon. Wide receiver Michael Wilson has 15 catches for 302 yards and four touchdowns and is Stanford's leader in both areas.

Beavers starting QB Chance Nolan was forced out of last week's loss to Utah and there still is no clarity as to whether he or Ben Gulbranson will start for Oregon State on Saturday night. Gulbranson struggled mightily against the Utes, throwing for 177 yards in his three quarters of action along with two interceptions. Nolan hasn't been stellar this year either having thrown eight interceptions with only seven touchdowns thus far.

Linebacker Jack Colletto has been used as the team's short yardage back, scoring three times including on the final play against Fresno State to provide the winning points. Deshaun Fenwick is averaging 4.7 yards per carry and has scored four touchdowns on 59 carries, leading the Beavers in those departments. Both Tre'Shaun Harrison and Anthony Gould have surpassed 300 yards receiving and both have scored twice for Oregon State.

