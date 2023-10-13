No. 18 UCLA will face a ranked opponent for the third week in a row when it travels to No. 15 Oregon State on Saturday night. The Bruins bounced back from a loss to then-No. 11 Utah with a 25-17 win over then-No. 13 Washington State last week. Oregon State lost to the Cougars three weeks ago, but it has responded with consecutive double-digit wins over Utah and California. The Beavers and Bruins have not met since 2019, when Oregon State cruised to a 48-31 win as a 4.5-point underdog.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. Oregon State is favored by 4 points in the latest Oregon State vs. UCLA odds, while the over/under is set at 54.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any UCLA vs. Oregon State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on UCLA-Oregon State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Oregon State vs. UCLA spread: Oregon State -4

Oregon State vs. UCLA over/under: 54.5 points

Oregon State vs. UCLA money line: Oregon State: -190, UCLA: +157

Oregon State vs. UCLA picks: See picks here

Oregon State vs. UCLA live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Oregon State can cover

UCLA is having to go on the road for the second time in three games, and it is also facing its third straight ranked opponent. Meanwhile, Oregon State is coming off a pair of double digit wins, giving the Beavers a scheduling advantage on Saturday night. Their defense was dominant in a 21-7 win over Utah two weeks ago, and their offense showed off in a 52-40 win over California last week.

Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw five touchdown passes in the win over the Golden Bears, with Jack Velling catching three of them. Uiagalelei has racked up 1,307 passing yards and 13 touchdowns this season while rushing for 131 yards and five more scores. The Beavers have been one of the best teams in the country to wager on since last season, covering the spread in 11 of their last 13 games.

Why UCLA can cover

UCLA has dominated Oregon State in recent meetings, winning nine of the last 13 contests outright. The Bruins have also covered the spread in 10 of the last 13 matchups, including six straight at Oregon State. They are battle-tested following their last two games against ranked teams, beating Washington State by eight points last week to cover the 3-point spread.

Freshman quarterback Dante Moore has thrown for 1,139 yards and nine touchdowns, while junior running back Carson Steele has rushed for 412 yards and two scores. The Bruins have been even better defensively, allowing just one offensive touchdown to both Utah and Washington State. They rank third nationally against the run (64.6 yards per game) and eighth in points allowed per game (12.2). See which team to pick here.

How to make Oregon State vs. UCLA picks

The model has simulated UCLA vs. Oregon State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oregon State vs. UCLA, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UCLA vs. Oregon State spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up more than $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.