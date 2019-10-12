Oregon State vs. Utah live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Oregon State (home) vs. No. 15 Utah (away)

Current Records: Oregon State 2-3-0; Utah 4-1-0

What to Know

Utah won both of their matches against Oregon State last season (27-12 and 19-14) and is aiming for the same result this time around. Utah will take on Oregon State at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reser Stadium after a week off. Utah has a defense that allows only 14.4 points per game, so Oregon State's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Utah made easy work of Washington State two weeks ago and carried off a 38-13 win. QB Tyler Huntley had a stellar game for Utah as he accumulated 334 passing yards and punched in two rushing TDs. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Huntley this season.

Meanwhile, after losing to UCLA the last time they met, the Beavers decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. The Beavers took down UCLA 48-31.

Their wins bumped Utah to 4-1 and the Beavers to 2-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Utah haven't thrown an interception yet this season. Oregon State is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank fifth in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only one on the season. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon

Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.66

Odds

The Utes are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Beavers.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Utes, as the game opened with the Utes as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Utah have won both of the games they've played against Oregon State in the last five years.