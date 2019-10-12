Oregon State vs. Utah live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Oregon State vs. Utah football game
Who's Playing
Oregon State (home) vs. No. 15 Utah (away)
Current Records: Oregon State 2-3-0; Utah 4-1-0
What to Know
Utah won both of their matches against Oregon State last season (27-12 and 19-14) and is aiming for the same result this time around. Utah will take on Oregon State at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reser Stadium after a week off. Utah has a defense that allows only 14.4 points per game, so Oregon State's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Utah made easy work of Washington State two weeks ago and carried off a 38-13 win. QB Tyler Huntley had a stellar game for Utah as he accumulated 334 passing yards and punched in two rushing TDs. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Huntley this season.
Meanwhile, after losing to UCLA the last time they met, the Beavers decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. The Beavers took down UCLA 48-31.
Their wins bumped Utah to 4-1 and the Beavers to 2-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Utah haven't thrown an interception yet this season. Oregon State is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank fifth in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only one on the season. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.66
Odds
The Utes are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Beavers.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Utes, as the game opened with the Utes as a 13-point favorite.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Utah have won both of the games they've played against Oregon State in the last five years.
- Oct 15, 2016 - Utah 19 vs. Oregon State 14
- Oct 31, 2015 - Utah 27 vs. Oregon State 12
