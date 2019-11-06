Oregon State vs. Washington: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Oregon State vs. Washington football game
Who's Playing
Oregon State (home) vs. Washington (away)
Current Records: Oregon State 4-4; Washington 5-4
What to Know
Washington is 4-0 against Oregon State since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Washington and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Reser Stadium. The Huskies don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 9.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Huskies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 33-28 to Utah. A silver lining for Washington was the play of TE Hunter Bryant, who caught six passes for 105 yards and two TDs.
Meanwhile, Oregon State was hampered by 95 penalty yards against Arizona, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Oregon State strolled past Arizona with points to spare, taking the game 56-38. Oregon State's RB Jermar Jefferson was one of the most active players for the team as he rushed for 105 yards and three TDs on 22 carries.
The Huskies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Oregon State's win lifted them to 4-4 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 5-4. We'll find out if the Beavers can add another positive mark to their record or if the Huskies can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Oregon State's step.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Huskies are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Beavers.
Series History
Washington have won all of the games they've played against Oregon State in the last five years.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Washington 42 vs. Oregon State 23
- Sep 30, 2017 - Washington 42 vs. Oregon State 7
- Oct 22, 2016 - Washington 41 vs. Oregon State 17
- Nov 21, 2015 - Washington 52 vs. Oregon State 7
