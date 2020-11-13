Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the Washington Huskies and the Oregon State Beavers will face off at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies are set to play in their first game of the 2020 season, while Oregon State looks for its fist victory of the year after losing to Washington State last week. The Beavers enter Saturday's showdown having lost eight consecutive games to the Huskies.

However, the Beavers are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games on the road. The Huskies are favored by 13.5-points in the latest Washington vs. Oregon State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 52.5. Before entering any Oregon State vs. Washington picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,900 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 37-20 on all top-rated picks through 10 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $900 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Washington vs. Oregon State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Washington vs. Oregon State:

Washington vs. Oregon State spread: Washington -13.5

Washington vs. Oregon State over-under: 52.5 points

Washington vs. Oregon State money line: Washington -500, Oregon State +400

Latest Odds: Huskies -14 Bet Now

What you need to know about Washington

While Washington was not exactly top dog last season, the Huskies did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5. The Huskies will be hoping to build upon the 19-7 win they picked up against Oregon State when they previously played in November of last year.

The Huskies have dominated this rivalry over the years, winning nine of the last 10 meetings against the Beavers. Washington has also been dominant on its home turf. In fact, the Huskies are 18-2 in their last 20 home games.

What you need to know about Oregon State

Oregon State suffered a 38-28 defeat in its season opener last week against Washington State. Running back Jermar Jefferson had a big day for the Beavers, rushing 21 times for 120 yards and three touchdowns. The Beavers also had five wideouts record 50 or more receiving yards against the Cougars. Oregon State's receiving corps was led by Trevon Bradford, who finished with seven receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Oregon State enters Saturday's showdown having covered the spread in nine of their last 12 games. However, the Beavers are just 2-6 against the number in their last eight meetings against the Huskies.

How to make Washington vs. Oregon State picks

The model has simulated Washington vs. Oregon State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Washington vs. Oregon State? And which side of the spread hits nearly 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oregon State vs. Washington spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,900 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.