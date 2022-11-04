The No. 23 Oregon State Beavers (6-2) head over to Husky Stadium to play the Washington Huskies (6-2) in a Friday night contest. Both teams roll into this conference matchup on win streaks. Oregon State has won three straight while Washington is on a two-game win streak. Quarterback Chance Nolan (neck) returned to practice for Oregon State this week, though Ben Gulbranson is expected to remain the starter for this one.

Kickoff from Husky Stadium in Seattle is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Huskies at -4.5 in the latest Washington vs. Oregon State odds. The over/under for total points is down from 60.5 to 54.5 due to forecasted rain and wind. Before making any Oregon State vs. Washington picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Oregon State vs. Washington spread: Huskies -4.5

Oregon State vs. Washington over/under: 54.5 points

Oregon State vs. Washington money line: Huskies -195, Beavers +162

ORST: Beavers are 5-0 ATS in their last five games following a straight-up win

WASH: Huskies are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games

Why Washington can cover

Sophomore receiver Rome Odunze is a physically imposing weapon (6-foot-3, 201 pounds). Odunze is a smooth route runner with good body control and wiggle in open space. The Nevada native is a legitimate deep threat. Odunze is second in the conference in receiving yards (756) but first in yards per game (108). On Oct. 15, he snagged nine passes for 169 yards with two touchdowns.

Sophomore Jalen McMillan is another great option in this passing game. McMillan accelerates quickly in and out of his breaks with a pair of strong hands. The California native understands leverage well and can set up defensive backs. He's caught 45 balls for 611 yards and six scores. McMillan is also eighth in the Pac-12 in receiving yards per game (76.4).

Why Oregon State can cover

Oregon State has a formidable duo at tailback. Freshman Damien Martinez is having a great first season as a Beaver. Martinez has good contact balance and strength to barrel through defenders. The Texas native is leading the team with 79 carries for 517 yards and five scores. He exploded in his last game, finishing with 178 yards and three touchdowns.

Junior running back Deshaun Fenwick joins Martinez in the backfield. Fenwick is a good athlete with solid change-of-direction ability. He does a quality job of finishing his runs and falling forward. The Florida native is also a nice option in the red zone. He has 80 carries for 356 yards and four touchdowns.

