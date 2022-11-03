Pac-12 foes collide when the No. 23 Oregon State Beavers (6-2) travel to play the Washington Huskies (6-2) on Friday night. The Beavers are currently on a three-game winning streak. In its last outing on Oct. 22, Oregon State blew out Colorado 42-9. Washington defeated California 28-21 in its last game. Oregon State is 6-2 against the spread, while Washington is 4-4 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff from Husky Stadium in Seattle is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Huskies as 4.5-point favorites in the latest Washington vs. Oregon State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5, a total that has come down about a touchdown due to forecasted rain and heavy winds. Before making any Oregon State vs. Washington picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Oregon State vs. Washington spread: Huskies -4.5

Oregon State vs. Washington over/under: 54.5 points

Oregon State vs. Washington Green money line: Huskies -190, Beavers +158

ORST: Beavers are 5-0 ATS in their last five games following a straight-up win

WASH: Huskies are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games

Why Washington can cover

Washington owns a talented and explosive offense. The Huskies have been able to move up and down the field with ease. They are second in the Pac-12 in total offense (507.8), first in passing yards (379.3) and third in scoring (40.4). Junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is having a masterful campaign.

Penix Jr. is a dual-threat weapon that makes plays with both his arm and legs. The Florida native owns a quick release and has great ball placement. He is first in the nation in passing yards (2,934) and tied for sixth in passing touchdowns (22). Penix Jr. has tossed 300-plus yards in every game this season.

Why Oregon State can cover

Oregon State has a formidable duo at tailback. They have two powerful ballcarriers who fight for every yard. Freshman Damien Martinez is having a great first season as a Beaver. Martinez has good contact balance and strength to barrel through defenders. The Texas native is leading the team with 79 carries for 517 yards and five scores. He exploded in his last game, finishing with 178 yards and three touchdowns.

Junior running back Deshaun Fenwick joins Martinez in the backfield. Fenwick is a good athlete with solid change-of-direction ability. He does a quality job of finishing his runs and falling forward. The Florida native is also a nice option in the red zone. He has 80 carries for 356 yards and four touchdowns.

