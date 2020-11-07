Who's Playing

Washington State @ Oregon State

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers are 0-5 against the Washington State Cougars since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. They will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 7 at Reser Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. Oregon State struggled last year, ending up 5-7. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Washington State (6-7), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.

Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Beavers threw only four interceptions last season, the fourth best among all teams in the nation. On the other end of the spectrum, few squads threw more interceptions than Washington State, who was picked off 16 times. The good news for Washington State, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon

Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Beavers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington State have won all of the games they've played against Oregon State in the last six years.