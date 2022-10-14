The Washington State Cougars will try to bounce back from a 30-14 loss to then-No. 6 USC when they face the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday night. Washington State held a 14-10 lead in the second quarter before giving up 20 unanswered points down the stretch. Oregon State snapped a two-game losing streak with a 28-27 win over Stanford last week.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Beavers are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Oregon State vs. Washington State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 52.5. Before entering any Washington State vs. Oregon State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Oregon State vs. Washington State spread: Oregon State -3.5

Oregon State vs. Washington State over/under: 52.5 points

Why Oregon State can cover

Oregon State opened the season with three straight wins before losing to top-15 teams in back-to-back weeks. The Beavers bounced back from those losses with a 28-27 win at Stanford last week, rallying from a 24-10 deficit to pick up the win and snap their skid. They were without starting quarterback Chance Nolan (neck), but he has a chance to return in time for this game.

If Nolan remains sidelined, freshman Ben Gulbranson will get another start. He has completed 66.0% of his passes for 475 yards and two touchdowns this season, while Oregon State's rushing attack had 191 yards and two scores against Stanford. The Beavers are on a remarkable streak at home, covering the spread in eight straight games at Reser Stadium.

Why Washington State can cover

Washington State's season has followed a similar trajectory thus far, winning three games early in the season before losing to two top-15 teams in the last three weeks. The Cougars held a 14-10 lead at then-No. 6 USC last week, though, giving them something to build on heading into this game. Gulbranson put together a solid start against Stanford, but he threw two interceptions at Utah the week prior.

He is facing a Washington State defense that held Wisconsin, Colorado State and California to a combined 30 points. Offensively, sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward has thrown for 1,617 yards and 15 touchdowns already this season. The Cougars have more firepower than Oregon State and have won eight consecutive meetings between these teams.

