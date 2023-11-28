Oregon State and Washington State are deep in talks to finalize a football scheduling agreement for the 2024 season, according to Yahoo Sports. The deal will include significant financial incentives for the 12 Mountain West schools.

The proposed scheduling model would involve a 7+1 format, which would feature Mountain West schools playing seven games against conference opponents and then one against either Oregon State or Washington State. The agreement would generate 12 additional games for the "Pac-2" in exchange for approximately $14 million direct payment to the Mountain West.

The scheduling agreement would only be in practice during the 2024 season. However, there is an option for the contract to extend into 2025 as well. OSU and WSU would not be eligible for the Mountain West Championship Game nor an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff, which expands to 12 teams next season.

Oregon State and Washington State are planning to use an NCAA rule that gives them two years to reach the eight-member conference minimum, meaning the pair could go through the 2024 and 2025 seasons as a two-team conference. In practice, the duo will function more as independents. The partnership with the Mountain West allows the schools to fill six much-needed slots on the schedule, along with a scheduled game against each other. Washington State and Washington have also agreed in principle to extend the Apple Cup rivalry through at least 2028 as the Huskies move to the Big Ten in 2024.

After the 2025 season, the "Pac-2" will either need to grow the conference to eight members or disband altogether. There is no concrete plan at this time for the league, but a future merger with the Mountain West remains a possibility.

Mountain West home games would involve its existing television contract with Fox and CBS Sports Network. The "Pac-2" will negotiate their own separate contracts with television providers for home games.