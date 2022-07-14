Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, 22, died Wednesday in what the Sacramento Bee describes as a cliff-diving accident at Triangle Lake, less than an hour from the university's the Eugene, Oregon, campus. Lane appeared to fall and hit his head, according to the Lane County (Oregon) Sheriff's Office, which said he was found at the bottom of a trail and unable to be revived by paramedics or bystanders.

"The Lane County Sheriff's Office responded to the rock slides just a short distance west of Triangle Lake at approximately 2:30 p.m. (PT) after receiving the report of an injured person," a statement from the LCSO read. "Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 22-year-old male recreating in the area fell and struck his head. There is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental."

Webb's family and coaches confirmed his death to the Bee. First-year Oregon coach Dan Lanning commented on the incident in a post on Twitter: "So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!"

The Bee described the charismatic and outgoing 6-foot-6 Webb as a local Sacramento standout "who rose above a broken family [and was] raised by an older brother" before finding stability in his life.

He was a contributor and fan favorite for the Ducks who caught 31 passes for 296 yards and four touchdowns playing during the 2019 and 2021 seasons.