The first top-five matchup of the College Football Playoff will take place in the quarterfinals at the Orange Bowl, with No. 4 Texas Tech squaring off against No. 5 Oregon. The Ducks enter the game with one CFP win under their belts this postseason, rolling over James Madison by a 51-34 final score in the first round. The Red Raiders earned a bye to the quarterfinals after going 12-1 in the regular season and winning the Big 12 Championship, setting a slew of school records in what is already one of the most successful seasons ever for Texas Tech.

It should be no surprise that these two teams have reached the point of being two wins away from playing for a national championship. Texas Tech and Oregon both rank in the top 11 nationally for scoring offense and scoring defense, as well as total offense and total defense. They have a combined 24-2 record, and the combined margin of those two losses is just 14 points. It may be the first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff for the Red Raiders, and just the third for the Ducks, but these are two programs that have clearly mastered the art of roster-building in the modern era and will be considered contenders on a frequent basis.

Even though the future is bright for both schools and programs in this celebratory moment, the focus is on the present and doing what's necessary to advance to the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl and continue the pursuit of a national championship. Because while 12 wins and a playoff appearance have made this a successful campaign, neither of these top-five title contenders is ready for the season to end yet.

Oregon vs. Texas Tech: Need to know for Orange Bowl

Texas Tech among the most dominant teams all-time: The Red Raiders have outscored their opponents 555-142 overall, boasting an FBS-best +31.5 average point differential. And this is not a season that has been skewed by one or two blowouts and a handful of nail-biters along the way. Each of Texas Tech's 12 victories have come by at least 20 points, making this year's group just the fifth team in the AP poll era (since 1936) to record 12 or more wins by 20-plus points. The 2018 Clemson Tigers hold the record with 13 wins by 20+ points, the Red Raiders have tied themselves with 1971 Nebraska, 2013 Florida State and 2018 Alabama as teams to win by 20 points or more a dozen times.

In search of explosiveness: The Orange Bowl may feature two of the top defenses in the land, but those groups will be tested by two of the most explosive offenses around. Oregon leads the nation with 91 plays of 20-plus yards this season, but Texas Tech is right on their heels ranking second with 90. The skill talent on both teams is capable of turning ordinary plays into extraordinary gains, making it key for both of those elite defenses to be dialed in on every detail.

Dante Moore is a difference maker: Oregon quarterback Dante Moore could have an NFL Draft decision in his future, but first he's got an opportunity to extend what's been a stellar first season as the Ducks' starter. The one-time Oregon commit who started his career at UCLA before transferring back, Moore spent last season backing up Dillon Gabriel before assuming the starter's role in the offseason. Heading into the Orange Bowl, Moore is tied for No. 3 nationally in completion percentage (72.4), fifth nationally in passer rating (170.08) and tied for seventh with 28 touchdown passes on the year. He was locked in during Oregon's CFP opener, completing 19-of-27 passes for a career-high 313 yards and four touchdowns in the 51-34 win, showing no rust from the layoff heading into the postseason.

Where to watch Oregon vs. Texas Tech live

Date: Saturday, Jan. 1 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Oregon vs. Texas Tech prediction, picks

This game sets up to be a chess match throughout the afternoon, with both Oregon and Texas Tech looking to set up and eventually execute explosive plays against elite defenses. It's a chess match that will be fascinating to watch play out and likely set up a close game deep into the second half. It's just at some point we're going to need a quarterback to make a game-saving or game-winning play and right now I'd rather side with Dante Moore in that discussion. He's made some huge throws late in games this season and I like his odds more to be able and do so again. Pick: Oregon -2.5

Who will win and cover in each college football bowl and playoff game? SportsLine's computer model just simulated each matchup 10,000 times and has revealed its picks. Visit SportsLine now to see all its college football picks.