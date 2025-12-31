Arguably the most intriguing and evenly matched quarterfinal in this year's College Football Playoff takes place at the Orange Bowl, where No. 5 Oregon (12-1) faces No. 4 Texas Tech (12-1) in a showdown that promises to be physical, fast and explosive. Both teams enter with momentum and elite credentials, combining for a 24-2 record at this point in the season.

The Ducks had an opportunity to assert themselves as national contenders with their dominant 51-34 win over James Madison in the CFP's opening round, showing off a high-octane offense led by quarterback Dante Moore. Texas Tech, meanwhile, has not played in nearly four weeks but comes in riding the confidence of a program-record 12-win season capped by the Red Raiders' first Big 12 Championship and outright conference title since 1955.

On paper, the matchup is a battle of elite offenses and stout defenses. All four units rank in the top 10 nationally in scoring, with Oregon (16.0%) and Texas Tech (13.9%) leading the CFP field in explosive-play rates, while both defenses have stifled opponents in limiting big gains -- Oregon (7.6%) and Texas Tech (7.5%).

For Texas Tech, it's the biggest stage in program history; for Oregon, a chance to return to the national semifinal for the first time since the inaugural four-team CFP in 2014.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 1 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Dante Moore, QB, Oregon: Moore has blossomed into one of the nation's premier quarterbacks and could be a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft if he opts to forgo his final year of eligibility. The Ducks' signal-caller ranks third nationally in completion percentage (72.4%), fifth in passer rating (170.08), eighth in passing touchdowns (28), and 10th in yards per attempt (9.0), showcasing both precision and explosiveness.

Jordon Davison, RB, Oregon: While the Ducks feature a three-headed backfield attack led by Noah Whittington, Davison has been a scoring machine. The true freshman has rushed for 625 yards on 98 carries and shares touches with Whittington and Dierre Hill Jr., yet his 13 rushing touchdowns tie him for 15th nationally.

Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon: The heartbeat of Oregon's defense, Boettcher leads the team with 113 tackles, including 43 solo stops. His sideline-to-sideline range and playmaking instincts anchor a defense that has been critical to getting the Ducks to this point.

Cameron Dickey, RB, Texas Tech: Texas Tech's balanced, explosive offense has multiple weapons, but Dickey has emerged as the backbone of the rushing attack. The sophomore leads the Big 12 with 14 rushing touchdowns and is one of only three backs in the conference to eclipse 1,000 yards on the ground this season.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech: Widely regarded as one of the best defensive players in the country, Rodriguez has earned multiple individual awards. Quarterbacks must account for him on every play; he's totaled 117 tackles, four interceptions, and seven forced fumbles this season.

David Bailey, LB, Texas Tech: Complementing Rodriguez's disruption, Bailey has terrorized opposing offenses with 13.5 sacks -- second-most in FBS -- making him a constant backfield threat.

This Orange Bowl matchup represents the biggest test of the season for Texas Tech. Despite a dominant run to the Big 12 Championship and a first-round bye, the Red Raiders still haven't earned the national respect their record demands. But Oregon isn't a team to underestimate -- Dan Lanning has a proven track record of keeping his Ducks ready regardless of the stage. Texas Tech thrives on creating chaos, leading the nation with 31 forced turnovers this season. While turnovers can swing a game in unexpected ways, the Red Raiders' ability to make big plays consistently keeps them in striking distance. Meanwhile, Oregon faces the challenge of adjusting to an early kickoff on the East Coast, which leaves the Ducks operating on what amounts to a 9 a.m. body clock. Prediction: Texas Tech +2.5