Oregon to remove interim tag, name Mario Cristobal its new coach

Oregon has reportedly found its replacement for Willie Taggart, and they it didn't have to look far. According to 247Sports, the Ducks have named co-offensive coordinator Mario Cristobal the team's new coach. Aaron Fentress of NBC Sports first reported the news.

Cristobal had been serving as the team's interim coach following Taggart's departure for Florida State. An official announcement is expected Friday.

Cristobal previously coached at Florida International from 2007-12 where he compiled a 27-47 record. However, Cristobal took FIU to consecutive bowl games in 2010 and 2011.

After his time at FIU, he spent three seasons as the Alabama offensive line coach from 2013-16. He was Oregon's offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator this past year.

