Oregon vs. UCLA live updates: No. 13 Ducks meet upstart No. 21 Bruins in Big Ten showdown

Two years after Indiana took college football by storm with a new head coach from James Madison, No. 21 UCLA is replicating the formula, revitalizing a moribund Big Ten program in the blink of an eye. Amid a 4-0 start under ex-JMU coach Bob Chesney, the Bruins have emerged as one of the best stories so far in the 2026 season.

But Saturday brings a new level of test for UCLA, which is facing a significant uptick in competition as it travels to face No. 13 Oregon in a Big Ten showdown on CBS.

The Ducks suffered a devastating Week 2 loss at Oklahoma State, but they are undeniably one of college football's most talented teams, even with starting quarterback Dante Moore sidelined due to a concussion.

Oregon got off the mat with a 41-27 Week 4 win at USC after losing Moore in the first half following a scary hit. Now comes a chance for coach Dan Lanning's club to pick up a second straight victory against a ranked opponent as the Ducks seek to climb their way back into the top top 10 and solidify themselves as Big Ten title contenders.

Watch Oregon vs. UCLA live at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.