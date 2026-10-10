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Oregon vs. UCLA live updates: No. 13 Ducks meet upstart No. 21 Bruins in Big Ten showdown

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Oregon clashes with UCLA Saturday on CBS

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Two years after Indiana took college football by storm with a new head coach from James Madison, No. 21 UCLA is replicating the formula, revitalizing a moribund Big Ten program in the blink of an eye. Amid a 4-0 start under ex-JMU coach Bob Chesney, the Bruins have emerged as one of the best stories so far in the 2026 season. 

But Saturday brings a new level of test for UCLA, which is facing a significant uptick in competition as it travels to face No. 13 Oregon in a Big Ten showdown on CBS.

The Ducks suffered a devastating Week 2 loss at Oklahoma State, but they are undeniably one of college football's most talented teams, even with starting quarterback Dante Moore sidelined due to a concussion. 

Oregon got off the mat with a 41-27 Week 4 win at USC after losing Moore in the first half following a scary hit. Now comes a chance for coach Dan Lanning's club to pick up a second straight victory against a ranked opponent as the Ducks seek to climb their way back into the top top 10 and solidify themselves as Big Ten title contenders.

Watch Oregon vs. UCLA live at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.comthe CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.

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UCLA's rushing attack

UCLA ranks No. 4 nationally in rushing offense at 281.5 yards per game on the ground. James Madison transfer Wayne Knight is the name to know. The 5-foot-7 speedster is tied for third nationally with nine rushing touchdowns. He reached the 100-yard mark in each of the Bruins' first two Big Ten games. Oregon is familiar with his game after he ran for 110 yards on 17 carries in the Ducks' 51-34 victory over James Madison in last year's College Football Playoff quarterfinal. The difference this time is that Knight has a better supporting cast around him.

David Cobb
October 10, 2026, 5:00 PM
Oct. 10, 2026, 1:00 pm EDT
 
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Dante Moore ruled out vs. UCLA

Despite returning to practice this week, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has been ruled out for his team's top-25 matchup against UCLA on Saturday, per the Wednesday night availability report. Earlier in the day, sources told CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz that Moore was unlikely to play in Week 6.

On Monday, Ducks coach Dan Lanning said that Moore was back at practice in shoulder pads and a helmet, but the team is taking things slowly with its star quarterback. 

Oregon QB Dante Moore ruled out vs. UCLA as Dylan Raiola nears first Ducks start
Austin Nivison
Oregon QB Dante Moore ruled out vs. UCLA as Dylan Raiola nears first Ducks start
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