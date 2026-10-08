No. 13 Oregon and No. 21 UCLA are squaring off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on CBS in game that will reverberate throughout the Big Ten and beyond. The 3-1 Ducks are already dealing with a thin margin for error as they prepare to host a 4-0 UCLA team that profiles as a potential dark-horse contender under first-year coach Bob Chesney.

Both are coming off bye weeks following Week 4 wins, each impressive for different reasons. Oregon took down USC 41-27 on the road and showed an explosive offensive gear, even after losing starting quarterback Dante Moore to a scary injury in the first half.

UCLA turned heads by traveling cross-country for a 54-3 win over Maryland, marked by an all-systems dominance which suggested the Bruins are no joke. While Chesney's first season since arriving from James Madison is off to a perfect start, this marks a new kind of challenge.

The Bruins have not played a team currently ranked in the top 60 of the CBS Sports 138 and will be up against Oregon, which entered the season at No. 2 in the AP poll. After a stunning Week 2 loss at Oklahoma State, the Ducks began living up to preseason expectations in their Week 4 win over the Trojans.

Oregon vs. UCLA: Need to know

Dante Moore unlikely to play: Oregon quarterback Dante Moore returned to practice this week after suffering a concussion on a late hit in the first half of the Ducks' Week 4 win at USC. However, he's unlikely to play against UCLA. That should mean another opportunity for Dylan Raiola. The Nebraska transfer completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns against USC and looked comfortable leading a talented Ducks offense. Having such a solid second option should reduce any urgency Oregon might feel to get Moore back on the field. Raiola is a former two-year starter for the Cornhuskers and a five-star prospect who is one of the nation's most talented second-string quarterbacks.

UCLA's rushing attack: UCLA ranks No. 4 nationally in rushing offense at 281.5 yards per game on the ground. James Madison transfer Wayne Knight is the name to know. The 5-foot-7 speedster is tied for third nationally with nine rushing touchdowns. He reached the 100-yard mark in each of the Bruins' first two Big Ten games. Oregon is familiar with his game after he ran for 110 yards on 17 carries in the Ducks' 51-34 victory over James Madison in last year's College Football Playoff quarterfinal. The difference this time is that Knight has a better supporting cast around him.

CFP implications: Oregon's Week 2 loss at Oklahoma State put the Ducks' postseason aspirations in early jeopardy. After UCLA, the only ranked opponent left on Oregon's schedule is Ohio State (Nov. 7). While having a manageable slate is helpful in some respects, there's also no guarantee the Ducks would make the CFP as an at-large team with two losses if there wasn't much meat on their resume. CBS Sports' College Football Forecaster projects Oregon with a 51.1% chance to make the 12-team field with a win over UCLA. That drops to 19.6% with a loss. UCLA would have a 33.3% chance to reach the CFP if it beats Oregon and an 8.3% chance with a loss.

Where to watch Oregon vs. UCLA live

Date: Saturday, October 10 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+ Premium

Oregon vs. UCLA prediction, picks

UCLA's bread and butter is the run. But all four of the Bruins' wins are against teams ranked No. 65 or worse in the CBS Sports 138, and three of those four teams rank outside the top 100 in run defense. Oregon is 38th. What happens if the ground game hits a wall and the Bruins fall behind on the road against a team with superior talent? They have not demonstrated the passing chops required to erase a deficit, especially not against a team of Oregon's caliber. Looks for the Ducks to flex and offer the nation a reminder of why they were ranked No. 2 in the preseason. Pick: Oregon -11.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer OREG -11.5 UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA Oregon UCLA Oregon Oregon Oregon SU Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon

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