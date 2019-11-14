Oregon vs. Arizona: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Oregon vs. Arizona football game
Who's Playing
No. 6 Oregon (home) vs. Arizona (away)
Current Records: Oregon 8-1; Arizona 4-5
What to Know
The Oregon Ducks and the Arizona Wildcats have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Oregon and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Oregon is cruising in on an eight-game winning streak while Arizona is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.
The Ducks were hampered by 115 penalty yards against the USC Trojans two weeks ago, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Oregon blew past USC 56-24. No one put up better numbers for the Ducks than WR Juwan Johnson, who really brought his A game. He caught seven passes for 106 yards and three TDs. That receiving effort made it the first game that Johnson has posted more than 100 yards receiving. Johnson's sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Oregon's defense was a presence as well, and it collected three interceptions and one fumble. The defense also collectively snatched up three interceptions.
Meanwhile, Arizona received a tough blow as they fell 56-38 to the Oregon State Beavers. Arizona got a solid performance out of RB J.J. Taylor, who rushed for 78 yards and two TDs on 21 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Oregon's victory lifted them to 8-1 while Arizona's loss dropped them down to 4-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oregon rank second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only three on the season. Less enviably, Arizona is second worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 313.4 on average. So the Arizona squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ducks are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Over/Under: 68
Series History
Oregon and Arizona both have one win in their last two games.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Arizona 44 vs. Oregon 15
- Nov 18, 2017 - Oregon 48 vs. Arizona 28
