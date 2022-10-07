The 12th ranked Oregon Ducks travel to the desert to take on the Arizona Wildcats in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Arizona is 3-2 overall and enters off a 43-20 home win against Colorado, while Oregon is 4-1, having defeated Stanford 45-27 in Week 5. The teams met last year in Eugene, where the Ducks used a 17 point fourth quarter to win comfortably in the end, 41-19. Both teams are 3-2 against the spread in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. The Ducks are favored by 13 points in the latest Arizona vs. Oregon odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 70. Before entering any Oregon vs. Arizona picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arizona vs. Oregon and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Arizona vs. Oregon:

Arizona vs. Oregon spread: Arizona +13

Arizona vs. Oregon over/under: 70 points

Arizona vs. Oregon picks: See picks here

Latest Odds: Arizona Wildcats +13 Bet Now

What you need to know about Arizona

The Wildcats put on an offensive clinic against Colorado, generating 673 total yards, including 484 yards passing and six touchdowns from QB Jayden de Laura. Though the Buffaloes have the worst run defense in the country, Arizona exploited them through the air with de Laura and his receivers having record days. Running back Michael Wiley ran for 77 yards and caught five passes for 34 yards and two of those touchdowns.

UTEP transfer Jacob Cowing has been one of the best receivers in the nation this season and that continued on Saturday night with 12 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown. On the season, he's now caught 40 passes for 566 yards and 7 scores. Dorian Singer had 9 catches for 163 yards and a score while freshman standout WR Tetairoa McMillan caught 5 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. McMillan flipped from Oregon to Arizona late in the early signing period last fall so this Saturday is a chance to show the Ducks what they've missed.

What you need to know about Oregon

Auburn transfer QB Bo Nix has been fantastic since the 2022 opening day blowout against Georgia and last Saturday's win over Stanford was no exception. He passed for 161 yards and two scores while rushing for 141 yards and two more touchdowns. Nix has now thrown for 12 touchdowns and rushed for five more on the season. In total against the Cardinal, the Ducks rushed for 351 yards on 37 attempts, good for an astounding 9.5 yards per carry.

Since the 49-3 romp at the hands of Georgia on September 3rd, Oregon has generated 70, 41, 44, and 45 points in wins over Eastern Washington, BYU, Washington State, and Stanford. With Arizona allowing more than 213 yards per game on the ground this season, the Ducks may extend their streak to five straight games with 40 or more points scored.

How to make Arizona vs. Oregon picks

The model has simulated Arizona vs. Oregon 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins the matchup between Oregon and Arizona and which side of the spread holds all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oregon vs. Arizona spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished the past six-plus years up more than $3,100 on its FBS college football picks, and find out.