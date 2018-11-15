Oregon vs. Arizona St.: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Oregon vs. Arizona State football game
Who's Playing
Oregon Ducks (home) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (away)
Current records: Oregon 6-4; Arizona St. 6-4
What to Know
Oregon will take on Arizona St. at home at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. If the matchup is anything like the 37-35 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
After a dominant win in their game two weeks ago, Oregon was humbled last Saturday. They fell to Utah 32-25. The loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Dillon Mitchell, who caught 8 passes for 169 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Justin Herbert, who passed for 288 yards and 3 touchdowns. Herbert has been a consistent playmaker for Oregon as this was the third good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, Arizona St. might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They came out on top in a nail-biter against UCLA, sneaking past 31-28. The overall outcome was to be expected, but UCLA made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Arizona St.'s victory lifted them to 6-4 while Oregon's defeat dropped them down to 6-4. We'll find out if Arizona St. can add another positive mark to their record or if Oregon can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Arizona St.'s step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: Autzen Stadium, Oregon
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Ducks are a solid 4 point favorite against the Sun Devils.
This season, Oregon are 3-5-1 against the spread. As for Arizona St., they are 6-4-0 against the spread
Series History
Oregon has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Arizona St.
- 2017 - Arizona State Sun Devils 37 vs. Oregon Ducks 35
- 2016 - Oregon Ducks 54 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils 35
- 2015 - Arizona State Sun Devils 55 vs. Oregon Ducks 61
-
