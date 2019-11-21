Oregon vs. Arizona State odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer

A Pac-12 battle is on tap Saturday between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the sixth-ranked Oregon Ducks at 7:30 p.m. ET at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. ASU is 5-5 overall and 3-2 at home, while Oregon is 9-1 overall and 3-0 on the road. The Ducks are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Arizona State vs. Oregon odds, while the over-under is set at 52.5. Oregon is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games, and the Ducks are 8-4 against the spread in their last 12 games against Arizona State. The Sun Devils are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games, and Arizona State is 1-4 against the spread in its last five November games. Before entering any Oregon vs. Arizona State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

Now, it has simulated Oregon vs. Arizona State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Arizona State had victory within its grasp but couldn't quite capture it last week, as the Sun Devils fell 35-34 to Oregon State. A silver lining for Arizona State was the play of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who caught 10 passes for 173 yards and one TD.

Oregon made quick work of Arizona last week, downing the Wildcats 34-6 for its ninth straight victory. Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert passed for 333 yards and four TDs on 28 attempts. At the top of the highlight reel was Herbert's 73-yard TD bomb to wide receiver Johnny Johnson III in the first quarter.

The Sun Devils rank 12th in the NCAA when it comes to interceptions thrown, with only four this season. Oregon enters Saturday having picked the ball off 17 times, the best total in the nation. The total has gone under in nine of Oregon's last 13 games, and in 12 of the Ducks' last 15 road games. The total has gone over in four of Arizona State's last five games, and has gone over in four of the Sun Devils' last five Pac-12 games.

So who wins Oregon vs. Arizona State? And which side of the spread is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.