Oregon vs. Arizona State: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview
Oregon has clinched the Pac-12 North, but can it stay alive in the College Football Playoff race?
Week 13 may be a Saturday of nerves for Pac-12 favorites. No. 6 Oregon and No. 7 Utah both hit the road to take on opponents in Arizona. The Ducks and Utes are firmly in the College Football Playoff race and need to win out ahead of their (likely) collision course in the Pac-12 Championship Game to stay there. While Utah has more to lose against Arizona -- a loss, combined with a USC win over UCLA, would give the Trojans the South Division -- Oregon is the lesser favorite (-14.5) against Arizona State.
The Ducks have already wrapped up the North division and are trying to take care of business at this point. About the only thing Oregon doesn't control in the playoff race is what happens in the SEC. However, a letdown against the Sun Devils could be a brutal blow. Here's what to watch for as Oregon and Arizona State face off in prime time in the valley of the sun.
Storylines
Oregon: This offense has been all kinds of banged up this season, especially in the pass-catcher unit. But wideout Juwan Johnson finally feels like a difference-maker in this offense. Johnson's last three games have been excellent: 16 catches for 263 yards and four touchdowns. Since he's been fully healthy, he's been legit. Arizona State's pass defense has had a rocky past few games, as well, so if Johnson gets going, Oregon might be able to run away with this.
Arizona State: There are a lot of good pieces on this Arizona State offense. Running back Eno Benjamin and receiver Brandon Aiyuk are two of the more underrated stars at their positions. The question is whether this group can keep up with the Ducks if this game gets into a shootout. Oregon has averaged just over 41 points per game in its last five games. The Sun Devils may need some help in the form of a couple of turnovers to get the stops they need and give their offense another shot. At 5-5, bowl eligibility is on the line and neither Saturday, nor next week's game against Arizona, are easy.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Nov. 23 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Sun Devil Stadium -- Tempe, Arizona
TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Game prediction, picks
This one barely missed Upset Alerts. Oregon comes into this game playing its best football at the right time. However, with the division locked up and an opponent that's lost four straight, will it let its guard down? This is a trap spot, for sure. With bowl eligibility on the line, I expect Herm Edwards' team to surprise some. Whether it can pull the outright upset, we'll have to wait and see, but in a grind-it-out rock fight, I like the Sun Devils to keep it within two touchdowns. Pick: Arizona State (+14.5)
