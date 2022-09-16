The No. 12 BYU Cougars will try to back up their double-overtime win over Baylor when they face the No. 25 Oregon Ducks on Saturday afternoon. BYU blew out South Florida on the road in Week 1 before escaping with a win over then-No. 9 Baylor. Oregon was blown out by Georgia in its season opener, but it bounced back with a 70-14 win over Eastern Washington in Week 2.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Ducks are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Oregon vs. BYU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 58.5.

Oregon vs. BYU spread: Oregon -3.5

Oregon vs. BYU over/under: 58.5 points

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon got off to a brutal start to the season, getting blown out by Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in its opener. The Ducks responded with a demonstrative performance against Eastern Washington, easily covering the 27.5-point spread in a 70-14 win. Their season opener can be chalked up to a new coaching staff and the fourth-youngest roster in college football.

They showed some serious growth last week, though, led by senior quarterback Bo Nix throwing for five touchdowns. Sophomore running backs Sean Dollars, Mar'Keise Irving and Byron Cardwell have all averaged more than 6.5 yards per carry. Oregon has been unbeatable at home over the past four years, putting together a 20-game home winning streak.

Why BYU can cover

BYU has a ton of momentum heading into this matchup, as it blew out South Florida in Week 1 before taking down then-No. 9 Baylor in overtime last weekend. The Cougars are led by junior quarterback Jaren Hall, who has completed 48 of 71 passes for 522 yards and three touchdowns. They were without their top two wide receivers last week, but Puka Nacua (ankle) and Gunner Romney (undisclosed) are both listed as questionable for this game.

Senior running back Christopher Brooks has rushed for 166 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per attempt. Freshman wide receiver Chase Roberts has stepped up with Nacua and Romney sidelined, catching 11 passes for 163 yards. The Cougars have won five of their last six road games and have covered the spread in four of their last five games as underdogs.

