When No. 6 Oregon hosts Cal Saturday in the 86th meeting between the West Coast rivals. It marks the end of an era as and last time the Ducks and Bears meet as Pac-12 foes before the two programs go their separate ways next season -- Oregon to the Big Ten and Cal to the ACC.

Oregon has looked like one of the most complete teams in the country heading into Week 10. The Ducks coming off an impressive 35-6 win over then No. 13 Utah to improve to 7-1 heading into the showdown with the Bears. Despite a close road loss to Washington last month, the they still control their destiny in the race to reach the Pac-12 title game. Oregon closes the season with ranked games against USC and Oregon State.

Cal is coming off a heartbreaking 50-49 loss to USC. The Bears built a double-digit lead before late heroics from reigning Heisman winner quarterback Caleb Williams took over in the second half. Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jaivian Thomas with 58 seconds left, but the ensuing 2-point conversion failed that would've secured the upset win.

How to watch Oregon vs. Cal live

Date: Sat. Nov. 4 | Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

TV: Pac-12 Network | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Oregon vs. Cal: Need to know

Competitive rivalry: The all-time series between these two West Coast programs has been neck-and-beck over the last century. Cal holds the series lead by a razor-thin 42-41-2 margin. With no future matchup currently in the works, the Ducks will have a chance to tie the series for the foreseeable future.

Bo Nix's Heisman case: Last weekend, Cal faced the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. This week the Golden Bears face one of the leading candidates to take it home in 2023. Nix is enjoying the best season of his career by far. He has completed 78.3% of his attempts for 2,337 yards with 21 touchdowns and only one interception. If the Ducks can run the table and potentially avenge a loss to Washington in the Pac-12 title game, Nix has as good a shot as anyone in the country in a wide-open race for the award.

Justin Wilcox is still looking for signature win: Wilcox could be on the hot seat because the Bears have underperformed in his last four seasons in Berkeley. For a moment in the first half last weekend, it looked like Cal was primed to secure a tenure-defining win for its coach. Cal hasn't reached a bowl game since 2019 and the Bears appear to be heading toward another losing season unless they turn things around quickly. A win over the Ducks would change the narrative and cool off the hot seat.

Oregon vs. Cal prediction

Odds via SportsLine consensus



It's hard to pick against the Ducks at home after they obliterated a stout Utah team a week ago. The Bears are desperately looking for a statement win that to change their season trajectory and get them back on track toward bowl eligibility. Oregon will win this game, but don't be surprised if Cal keeps it close after what they showed last weekend against USC. Pick: Cal +24.5

