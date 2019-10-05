Oregon vs. California: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Oregon vs. California football game
Who's Playing
No. 13 Oregon (home) vs. California (away)
Current Records: Oregon 3-1-0; California 4-1-0
What to Know
Oregon has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. A Pac-12 battle is on tap between Oregon and California at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
Oregon and Stanford couldn't quite live up to the 55.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Oregon strolled past Stanford with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the game 21-6. TE Jacob Breeland and QB Justin Herbert were among the main playmakers for Oregon as the former caught five passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns and the latter passed for 259 yards and three touchdowns.
Last Friday, California was out to avenge their 51-41 loss to Arizona State from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Golden Bears fell to Arizona State 24-17. California's defeat signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.
Oregon's victory lifted them to 3-1 while California's loss dropped them down to 4-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Oregon rank first in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 3 on the season. As for California, they come into the matchup boasting the fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at 2. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $41.00
Odds
The Ducks are a big 21-point favorite against the Golden Bears.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Ducks as an 18-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Oregon have won three out of their last four games against California.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Oregon 42 vs. California 24
- Sep 30, 2017 - Oregon 45 vs. California 24
- Oct 21, 2016 - California 52 vs. Oregon 49
- Nov 07, 2015 - Oregon 44 vs. California 28
Weather
The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 66 degrees.
