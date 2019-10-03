Oregon vs. California: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 13 Oregon (home) vs. California (away)

Current Records: Oregon 3-1-0; California 4-1-0

What to Know

California is 1-3 against Oregon since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. A Pac-12 battle is on tap between California and Oregon at 8 p.m. ET at Autzen Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Golden Bears now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was all tied up at halftime, but California was not quite Arizona State's equal in the second half when they met last week. California fell to Arizona State 24-17. California's defeat signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Oregon and Stanford couldn't quite live up to the 55.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Ducks strolled past Stanford with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the game 21-6. The victory was familiar territory for Oregon, who now has three in a row.

Oregon's win lifted them to 3-1 while California's loss dropped them down to 4-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Oregon rank first in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 3 on the season. As for California, they enter the contest with only 2 passing touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a big 18-point favorite against the Golden Bears.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Oregon have won three out of their last four games against California.