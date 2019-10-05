Oregon vs. California: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 13 Oregon (home) vs. California (away)

Current Records: Oregon 3-1-0; California 4-1-0

What to Know

California is 1-3 against Oregon since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. A Pac-12 battle is on tap between California and Oregon at 8 p.m. ET at Autzen Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Golden Bears now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was all tied up 7-7 at halftime, but California was not quite Arizona State's equal in the second half when they met last Friday. California came up short against Arizona State, falling 24-17. California's loss signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Oregon and Stanford couldn't quite live up to the 55.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Ducks enjoyed a cozy 21-6 victory over Stanford. Winning may never get old, but Oregon sure is getting used to it with three in a row now.

Oregon's win lifted them to 3-1 while California's defeat dropped them down to 4-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Oregon rank first in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 3 on the season. As for California, they come into the contest boasting the fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at 2. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $41.00

Odds

The Ducks are a big 20-point favorite against the Golden Bears.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Ducks, as the game opened with the Ducks as an 18-point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Oregon have won three out of their last four games against California.