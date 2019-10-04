Oregon vs. California odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from model on 52-34 roll

The high-powered Oregon Ducks will look to maintain command of the Pac-12 North Division when they host the gritty California Golden Bears on Saturday night. The nationally-televised contest kicks off at 8 p.m. ET from Autzen Stadium. Following a season-opening loss to Auburn, Oregon (3-1) has won three straight games by an average of 39.3 points. But the Ducks, who are coming off a bye, are bound to see an upgrade in competition when they welcome the stubborn Golden Bears, who have emerged as a surprise Pac-12 contender. California (4-1) suffered its first loss of the season last week when it fell 24-17 to Arizona State in its conference home opener. The Ducks are 18-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 46.5 in the latest Oregon vs. California odds. Before you set your Oregon vs. California picks, listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $4,200 profit for $100 players on its top-rated college football against-the-spread picks.

The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Cal vs. Oregon. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Ducks will need to be prepared for their biggest challenge since their season-opening loss to Auburn that damaged their resume for College Football Playoff consideration. They dominated most of that game, but a second-half collapse allowed the Tigers to score 21 unanswered points and prevail 27-21.

The Ducks responded by crushing Nevada and FCS opponent Montana before giving a workmanlike performance in their 21-6 victory at Stanford two weeks ago in their conference opener. Heisman candidate Justin Herbert appeared in top form against the Cardinal. He completed 19-of-24 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns against zero interceptions. CJ Verdell added 84 rushing yards on 24 carries.

The Ducks have won the last two meetings with California by 39 combined points, but they are far from a sure thing to cover the Oregon vs. California spread as the Golden Bears attempt to bounce back from their first setback of the season.

The Golden Bears relied on one of the stingiest defensive units in the country to fuel their 4-0 start, which included a 20-19 upset of Washington on the road. They had yet to allow more than 20 points before last week's loss to the Sun Devils, but it was still a defense-dominated contest that came down to the wire. Arizona State's Eno Benjamin scored the go-ahead touchdown with 4:41 left and the Sun Devils turned back California's final drive.

The Bears had a chance to win despite losing quarterback Chase Garbers to a shoulder injury in the second quarter. UCLA transfer Devon Modster went the rest of the way and will start Saturday.

So who wins Oregon vs. Cal? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the California vs. Oregon spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up $4,200 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.