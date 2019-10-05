Oregon vs. California odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from simulation on 52-34 roll

The Oregon Ducks look to keep up their recent dominance of the California Golden Bears when they meet in an important Pac-12 contest Saturday. Kickoff in the nationally televised showcase is set for 8 p.m. from Autzen Stadium. The Ducks (3-1) have won the last two meetings in this series by 39 combined points and another win Saturday would put them in command of the North Division race. However, an upset by California would create a three-team logjam along with Washington, and the Golden Bears would have wins over the Ducks and Huskies. Oregon comes off a bye following its 21-6 win over Stanford two weeks ago, while California (4-1) fell 24-17 to Arizona State last week in its first loss of the season. The Ducks are 20.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 46.5 in the latest Oregon vs. California odds. Before you set your Oregon vs. California picks, make sure to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Ducks will have increased depth at the skill positions Saturday as receivers Brenden Schooler and Mycah Pittman see their first action of the season. Both players missed the first four games because of various injuries. Schooler, a converted safety, had 21 catches for 208 yards and a touchdown last season. Pittman is a highly regarded freshman who is projected to be backup slot receiver behind Jaylon Redd.



Quarterback Justin Herbert has spread the ball among his weapons as eight players have at least six receptions this season. Although lethal outside threats such as Redd, Johnny Johnson and Bryan Addison get their share of headlines, the quarterback has found a reliable connection with senior tight end Jacob Breeland. He leads the team with 265 receiving yards on 18 catches and has a team-high five touchdowns.

Even though they've controlled the series recently, the Ducks are far from a sure thing to cover the Oregon vs. California spread as the Golden Bears attempt to bounce back from their first setback of the season.

The Golden Bears relied on one of the stingiest defensive units in the country to fuel their 4-0 start, which included a 20-19 upset of Washington on the road. They had yet to allow more than 20 points before last week's loss to the Sun Devils, but it was still a defense-dominated contest that came down to the wire. Arizona State's Eno Benjamin scored the go-ahead touchdown with 4:41 left and the Sun Devils turned back California's final drive.

The Bears had a chance to win despite losing quarterback Chase Garbers to a shoulder injury in the second quarter. UCLA transfer Devon Modster went the rest of the way and will start Saturday.

